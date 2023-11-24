Crypto bulls are eyeing $40,000 as bitcoin’s next level, with the recent rally sending the crypto to a new yearly high, as the market shakes off the news that Binance’s co-founder Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty on Tuesday to criminal charges related to violating U.S. anti-money-laundering laws.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Crypto: Crypto bulls eye $40,000 as bitcoin’s next level as the coin refreshes yearly high - November 24, 2023
- Temper your expectations: What history tells us about Black Friday stock moves - November 24, 2023
- : Why Americans may not be so grateful for a strong job market - November 24, 2023