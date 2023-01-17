Founders of Three Arrows Capital, a crypto hedge fund whose bankruptcy in June resulted in potentially billions of losses for investors and creditors, are seeking to raise up to $25 million for their new business.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : National Instruments confirms Emerson buyout bid, will wait to hear from other potential buyers - January 17, 2023
- Goldman Sachs and Travelers are sharpest decliners as Dow slide nears 400 points - January 17, 2023
- Coronavirus Update: WHO calls for Chinese transparency amid case surge - January 17, 2023