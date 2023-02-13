Stablecoin issuer Paxos said Monday that it received a Wells Notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 3, confirming a report by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Inside the NASH drug boom: New drugs for a ‘silent’ liver disease that affects millions near FDA approval - February 13, 2023
- Crypto: Crypto company Paxos confirms SEC notice of potential charges relating to BUSD stablecoin - February 13, 2023
- The Margin: Inflation can’t stop Cupid: Americans are spending almost $200 apiece on Valentine’s Day – and $26 billion overall - February 13, 2023