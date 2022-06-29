Crypto: Crypto exchange CoinFlex won’t lift withdrawal freeze yet, despite ‘significant progress’ in rescue token fundraising, CEO says

CoinFlex, which has halted user withdrawals since June 23, will not lift the freeze on Thursday as originally planned, according to company CEO Mark Lamb.
