Lawmakers ripped the failure of FTX in a hearing on Tuesday, with a key Democrat blasting the industry but a top Republican praising the ‘promise’ of crypto
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : United Airlines’ order is ‘significant win’ for Boeing - December 13, 2022
- FA Center: ‘It’s about making her feel heard’: Women find many financial advisers lack this key skill. - December 13, 2022
- Crypto: ‘Crypto is a garden of snakes,’ Democrat says as Congress probes FTX fallout - December 13, 2022