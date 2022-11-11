“We are shocked and dismayed by the news regarding FTX and Alameda,” BlockFi said in a tweet. “We, like the rest of the world, found out about this situation through Twitter.”
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Crypto: Crypto lender BlockFi pauses withdrawals in wake of FTX’s collapse - November 10, 2022
- Crypto lender BlockFi pauses withdrawals in wake of FTX’s collapse - November 10, 2022
- Federal judge strikes down Biden administration’s student-debt forgiveness plan - November 10, 2022