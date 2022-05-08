Crypto: Crypto’s rough weekend: Bitcoin slips below $35K, down nearly 50% from its all-time high

Bitcoin, the world’s most popular crypto asset, extends a slump into the weekend, falling below $35,000 after a volatile week for equities and other assets.
