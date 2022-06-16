Crypto: Dogecoin investor sues Elon Musk, Tesla, SpaceX for $258 billion, claiming ‘pyramid scheme’

A dogecoin investor is suing Elon Musk and two of his companies, Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, for $258 billion, accusing them of operating a “pyramid scheme” to inflate the price of the cryptocurrency.
