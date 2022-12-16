Donald Trump launched 45,000 nonfungible token cards yesterday, and all have sold out in less than 24 hours, according to OpenSea.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Outside the Box: FTX was a warning. Washington should act now to fill other holes in the Swiss cheese. - December 16, 2022
- Crypto: Donald Trump’s NFT collection sells out within first day of launch - December 16, 2022
- Coronavirus Update: Senate votes to scrap COVID vaccine mandate for military - December 16, 2022