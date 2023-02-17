Changpeng Zhao, chief executive at the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance, said on Twitter Friday that the company “pulled back on some potential investments, or bids on bankrupt companies in the U.S.” Zhao’s tweet came after Bloomberg reported that Binance was considering ending its relationship with its U.S. partners and considering delisting tokens from any U.S.-based projects. A Binance spokesperson wrote to MarketWatch that “like every other blockchain company, we are conducting a careful cost-benefit analysis and will pivot our business as necessary to protect our global user base.” U.S. regulators appear to bring increased scrutiny to the crypto industry. Stablecoin issuer Paxos said earlier this week that it would stop minting new BUSD, a dollar-pegged cryptocurrency managed by Paxos and branded by Binance, following an order by the New York State Department of Financial Services requiring that minting cease. Paxos also recently received a Wells notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that warned the stablecoin issuer it could face an enforcement action. Meanwhile, Binance has temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals of U.S. dollars via bank accounts since Feb. 8. Binance targets non-U.S. customers while Binance.US., a smaller exchange claimed to be independent, wrote to MarketWatch that it doesn’t have any plans to leave the U.S.. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

