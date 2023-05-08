Crypto exchange Bittrex said on Monday that it has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court in Delaware, less than a month after the Securities and Exchange Commission charged the company with operating as a securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency without registering with the agency. Bittrex ceased all operations in the U.S. effective April 30, according to a statement. Bittrex Global will continue its operations targeting customers outside of the U.S., according to the company. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story