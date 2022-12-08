FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is being investigated by federal prosecutors over whether he manipulated prices of two cryptocurrencies to benefit his companies, according to a new report, and has also been ordered to testify before a Senate committee about the collapse of his crypto platform.
