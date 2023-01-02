Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of crypto exchange Gemini Trust Co., lashed out at Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert on Monday, accusing him of “bad faith stall tactics” over nearly a billion dollars’ worth of customers’ crypto assets that have been frozen for more than a month.
