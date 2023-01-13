U.S. securities regulators on Thursday charged Genesis Global Capital LLC and Gemini Trust Company LLC for the unregistered offer and sale of securities to retail investors through the companies’ Gemini Earn crypto asset lending program.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Crypto: Genesis, Winklevoss twins’ Gemini crypto venture charged by SEC with selling unregistered securities - January 13, 2023
- The Wall Street Journal: Bank of Japan buys more government bonds after 10-year yield breaches 0.5% cap - January 13, 2023
- Kelley Blue Book: Are high car prices the new normal? If you’re waiting to buy a car, stand firm, experts say—it may pay off. - January 13, 2023