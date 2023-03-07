Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, or GBTC’s share price rallied almost 9% Tuesday, after a panel of judges appeared to be skeptical to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s arguments during an appeals court hearing, as Grayscale continues its push to convert GBTC into an exchange-traded fund.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Bond-market recession gauge plunges to triple digits below zero on way to fresh four-decade milestone - March 7, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold ends sharply lower as Fed’s Powell raises potential for bigger interest rate rises - March 7, 2023
- : Gigi Sohn, Biden’s pick to run FCC, withdraws from consideration - March 7, 2023