Crypto: Hopes for a spot bitcoin ETF in 2021 have just been dashed

The most likely candidate for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund linked directly to bitcoin isn’t likely to happen in 2021, after the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday indicated that it isn’t going to approve a so-called spot bitcoin ETF proposed by fund provider VanEck.
