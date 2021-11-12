Crypto: Hopes for a spot bitcoin ETF in 2021 may have just been dashed

The most likely candidate for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund linked directly to bitcoin isn’t likely to happen in 2021, after the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday indicated that it isn’t going to approve a so-called spot bitcoin ETF proposed by fund provider VanEck.
