Sam Bankman-Fried says he’s willing to testify before Congress about the collapse of FTX. Just don’t expect him to show up in person, legal experts say.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: The Dow industrials are on the verge of a ‘golden cross,’ even as BlackRock predicts recession like no other - December 9, 2022
- : Corn futures pare gains as USDA cuts its forecast for U.S. exports - December 9, 2022
- The Ratings Game: Netflix stock surges toward highest close since April as one analyst sees ‘more ways to win’ - December 9, 2022