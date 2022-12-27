The Justice Department launched a criminal probe into how $372 million vanished out of FTX-controlled wallets the day the exchange filed for bankruptcy, Bloomberg reports.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Crypto: Justice Department probing how $372 million disappeared from FTX wallets: Bloomberg - December 27, 2022
- Key Words: U.S. inflation dropping to a 3% range by end of 2023 is already ‘baked in’ the data, Adam Posen says - December 27, 2022
- : AMC stock falls toward 22-month low, while APEs extend rocket ride - December 27, 2022