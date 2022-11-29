Just hours after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey on Monday, crypto lender BlockFi filed a lawsuit against a holding company by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried over his shares in trading platform Robinhood, the Financial Times reports.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Project Syndicate: China’s strict zero-COVID policy isn’t worth the damage it does to its economy - November 29, 2022
- : HSBC sells Canada unit to RBC in megabank deal - November 29, 2022
- : China stocks including Alibaba, Nio rally as Chinese officials say they’ll boost vaccines for the elderly - November 29, 2022