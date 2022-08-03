Crypto: Michael Saylor drops Microstrategy CEO role — Here’s what it means for bitcoin

Some critics attributed Michael Saylor’s executive transition to MicroStrategy’s impairment losses on bitcoin, but others think it is bullish for the crypto.
