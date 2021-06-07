Crypto: MicroStrategy aims to buy more bitcoin with $400 million senior secured offering

Shares of Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy were slightly lower on Monday, as the enterprise software company announced that it was raising some $400 million in a private offering of senior secured debt, with the aim of further growing its cache of bitcoin.
- The Moneyist: My boyfriend moved in to increase his credit score. Now he wants to buy a home together — without saving any money - June 7, 2021
- Buy This, Not That: Disgusted by germy surfaces? I bring this clever $17 ‘touch tool’ everywhere to avoid touching gross things - June 7, 2021
- Robert Powell: Inflation is rising: How to reposition your retirement accounts - June 7, 2021