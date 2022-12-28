MicroStrategy Inc. has spent more than $55 million to purchase roughly 2,500 bitcoins over the past two months, the company revealed in a Wednesday filing where it also disclosed selling some of its bitcoin stash for the first time to accrue a tax benefit.
