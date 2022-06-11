The crypto industry has spent millions lobbying Congress in recent months as it seeks to shape digital asset regulations, and it appears that spending has been paying off.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Crypto: New crypto bill could give CFTC another boost in its quest to regulate digital assets - June 11, 2022
- Market Snapshot: Stocks sink again as hot inflation reading triggers market shock waves: What investors need to know - June 11, 2022
- : Are you overreacting to the volatile stock market? These are the four questions you need to ask yourself - June 11, 2022