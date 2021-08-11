Crypto: Poly Network pleads for hackers to return assets after $611 million crypto heist

Hackers have stolen more than $600 million in cryptocurrency from a protocol known as Poly Network — which pleaded with the culprits to return their haul Tuesday.
