In a new twist to the months-long saga of trying to serve Shaquille O’Neal in a shareholders’ lawsuit against failed crypto platform FTX, lawyers for the basketball Hall of Famer say that despite plaintiffs’ attorneys’ claims, he has still not yet been served.
