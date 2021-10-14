Some bitcoin fans view a new social media post by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s investor education arm, warning about the ‘highly speculative’ nature of bitcoin, as bullish.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Personal Finance Daily: Mortgage rates jump to highest level since April, and how does the IRS ‘wash sale’ rule work? - October 14, 2021
- Crypto: Some investors are taking this SEC tweet as a signal that a bitcoin futures ETF could get approval - October 14, 2021
- : Corsair stock falls as supply-chain issues hurt sales - October 14, 2021