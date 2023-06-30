Industry insiders say exchanges and asset managers can overcome another apparent hurdle to a spot bitcoin ETF.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Supreme Court’s ruling against affirmative action leaves defense-related loophole - June 30, 2023
- Crypto: Spot bitcoin ETFs won’t be derailed as SEC reportedly details concerns, crypto insiders say - June 30, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Disney’s ‘lifeblood’ is under pressure. These analysts see a few possible fixes. - June 30, 2023