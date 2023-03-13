Circle, creator of the world’s second-largest stablecoin USDC, will transfer its $3.3 billion in cash held at collapsed Silicon Valley Bank to BNY Mellon on Monday, once the funds become available, CEO Jeremy Allaire tweeted Sunday.
