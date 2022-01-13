Tether, issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, on Thursday froze three addresses on the Ethereum blockchain holding $160 million of its assets.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Crypto: Stablecoin issuer Tether freezes three addresses holding $160 million of assets upon law enforcement request - January 13, 2022
- MemeMoney: Adam Aron’s latest stock sale rattles AMC, and Finra might be rattling E-Trade and everyone else - January 13, 2022
- Lawrence A. Cunningham’s Quality Investing: If investors really want companies to fight climate change, they should put their mouths where their money is - January 13, 2022