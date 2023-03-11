Crypto exchange Coinbase said Friday it is temporarily suspending the conversion between stablecoin USDC and USD over the weekend, after the stablecoin’s creator Circle said about $3.3 billion, or more than 8% of over $40 billion USDC reserves, are held at Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed on Friday.
