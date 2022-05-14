Crypto: Terra crashed. What does it mean for other stablecoins? Here are the potential winners and losers

Investors are closely watching what Terra’s fall may mean for other stablecoins. They play an important role in the crypto ecosystem and account for about 13% of the crypto market’s capitalization.
