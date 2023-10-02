CBS’s “60 Minutes” aired an interview with Lewis on Sunday night, in which Lewis delved deep into Bankman-Fried’s history and psyche, and revealed juicy tidbits from his upcoming book.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Crypto: The 5 weirdest Sam Bankman-Fried stories Michael Lewis told to ’60 Minutes’ - October 1, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Japan’s large manufacturers sentiment improves for second straight quarter - October 1, 2023
- : Makers of Beyoncé concert film reportedly in talks with AMC for theatrical run - October 1, 2023