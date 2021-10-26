Crypto: Tom Brady trades 1 bitcoin for his 600th touchdown ball

Fan who caught the ball after a Tampa Bay receiver tossed it into the seats gets about $100,000 in gifts in exchange for the ball, but a collectibles expert says the football could be worth $500,000.
