Crypto broker and lender Genesis Trading has laid off 30% of its staff as the firm struggles after several setbacks in 2022.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- WWE’s McMahon plans to return and sell the company: report - January 5, 2023
- : OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, in talks for tender offer that would give it $29 billion valuation: report - January 5, 2023
- The Margin: Berhalter says his ‘heart aches’ for his wife amid fallout from controversy with Reyna family - January 5, 2023