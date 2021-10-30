Crypto: World’s richest 29-year-old says this is the biggest risk to crypto

Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder and CEO of FTX, one of the world’s most prominent crypto exchanges says that one of the biggest potential risks to the digital-asset market is a cascade of events that also features a U.S. regulatory crackdown.
