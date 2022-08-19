Crypto: Your funds held at crypto platforms aren’t protected by government insurance. FDIC warns FTX’s U.S. arm to halt ‘false and misleading’ claims.

FDIC on Friday issued cease and desist warnings to five crypto companies including FTX U.S., for allegedly making false representations that certain products or stocks are insured by the agency.
