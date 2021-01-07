Cryptocurrency market cap tops $1 trillion with bitcoin above $37,000

The market capitalization of all crptocurrencies topped over $1 trillion for the first time, according to data from Coindesk. That came as bitcoin topped $37,000, trading up nearly 4% to $37,152. Cryptocurrencies have surged, helped by a move in the autumn by PayPal to allow transactions through their service.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
