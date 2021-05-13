Staunch supporters of bitcoin on Wednesday night were questioning Elon Musk’s crypto bona fides after the CEO of Tesla Inc. said that the company would halt its experiment of selling its electric vehicles using bitcoin due to “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels” mining the digital asset.
- Cryptos: Bitcoin bulls on social media reject Musk’s reasoning for halting crypto-based car sales - May 13, 2021
- : Planning COVID ‘revenge travel’ this summer? 7 tips to save money on that long-overdue vacation - May 13, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Ethereum co-creator donates $1 billion in crypto for India COVID-19 relief - May 12, 2021