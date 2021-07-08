Washington lawmakers and regulators continue to beat the drum for greater regulation of cryptocurrencies, with the latest call coming from Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, the powerful democrat on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee.
- : China is cracking down on its own tech giants, but Apple and the U.S. IPO market could pay the price - July 8, 2021
- Cryptos: Elizabeth Warren warns crypto ‘scams continue to surge’ on exchanges, calls for SEC regulation - July 8, 2021
- Wells Fargo to discontinue personal lines of credit and will shut down existing ones in weeks: CNBC - July 8, 2021