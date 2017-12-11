CryptoWatch: ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ may have delivered a hefty blow to bitcoin’s mojo

Roger Ver, a prominent bitcoin investor, referred to in industry circles sometimes as “Bitcoin Jesus” on Monday said investors piling in to the No.1 virtual currency may be missing the boat on a better cryto-asset: bitcoin cash.
