CryptoWatch: Bitcoin plunges more than $2,500, bounces back somewhat, as bitcoin cash surges

The price of bitcoin plunged more than 14% — more than $2,500 — late Tuesday after cryptocurrency trading site Coinbase said it would allow its customers to buy and sell its offshoot currency, bitcoin cash.
