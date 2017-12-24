CryptoWatch: Ho, ho . . . whoa: Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies take wild ride on Christmas Eve

The price of bitcoin veered as sharply as Santa’s sleigh in pre-Christmas weekend trading, plunging more than 14% at one point Sunday after Saturday was spent making up much of the 30% loss from Friday’s cryptocurrency mini-crash.
