CSX Corp. CEO is placed on medical leave

CSX Corp. said Thursday that it’s President and CEO E. Hunter Harrison has been placed on medical leave “due to unexpected complications from a recent illness.” The board of directors named Chief Operating Officer James Foote as acting CEO. “Hunter is a good friend and has been a colleague of mine for many years. He is an icon in the industry and we pray for his speedy recovery,” Foote said in a company press release. The company said it would update investors on the situation with a conference call Friday at 7:30 a.m. Eastern. CSX, based in Jacksonville, Fla., provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck services.

