CSX shares drop further as investor conference delayed after new COO

CSX Corp. shares added to losses after hours Wednesday as the railroad operator said it was postponing its investor conference following the appointment of a new chief operating officer. CSX shares fell 3.6% to $51 after hours, following a 2.6% decline to close at $52.92 during the regular session. CSX also announced after the bell it was buying back $1.5 billion in its shares. The company investor conference, which had been scheduled for Oct. 30, will be moved to “a later date,” the company said in a statement. Earlier Wednesday, CSX named James Foote as COO to succeed Cindy Sanborn, who plans to retire on Nov. 15.

