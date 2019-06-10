Cuccinelli named acting director of U.S. immigration agency

Ken Cuccinelli, the former attorney general of Virginia, has been named acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Trump administration announced Monday. Reports last month said Cuccinelli was being considered for the job.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
