Curaleaf Holdings Inc. CURLF said Friday that it does not comment on market speculation after reports suggested it may be involved in a transaction. “The Company does not intend to make further comment unless required by law,” Curaleaf said in a statement. Reuters reported late Thursday that Canadian cannabis company Cronos Inc. CRONCA:CRON was working with a financial adviser to review offers and that Curaleaf Holdings was among the potential buyers. Cronos confirmed Friday that it was reviewing unsolicited indications of interest from potential buyers. Curaleaf’s stock has fallen 19% in the year to date. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

