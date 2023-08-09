U.S. multi-state cannabis producer Curaleaf Holdings Inc. CURLF on Wednesday reported a deeper-than-expected second-quarter loss and sales that were just short of expectations. Still, shares were up around 1% after hours. Curaleaf reported a net loss of $74.5 million, or 10 cents a share, compared with $21.8 million, or 3 cents a share, in the same quarter last year. Revenue rose around 4% to $338.6 million from $326.9 million in the prior-year quarter. The company’s adjusted net loss was 9 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected an adjusted loss of 4 cents a share, on revenue of $339.3 million. The results came amid an oversupply of weed on the U.S. legal market as federal reform efforts stall. “As the U.S. industry regains its supply-demand equilibrium and we eagerly anticipate the game-changing catalysts on the horizon, we continue to control costs and remain focused on long-term growth opportunities, particularly in Europe and our advantage in Germany specifically,” Executive Chairman Boris Jordan said in a statement. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

