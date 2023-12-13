Curaleaf Holdings Inc. CURLF said it will ring the opening bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday to mark official trading of its stock on the bourse under the symbol “CURA”. Curaleaf’s stock will be de-listed from the Canadian Securities Exchange as of the close of trading on Wednesday. As a U.S.-based cannabis company working in medical and recreational cannabis programs in 17 states with 147 dispensaries and more than 5,200 team members, Curaleaf is not allowed to trade its stock under Nasdaq and NYSE listing rules. It’s the second U.S. cannabis company to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange after TerrAscend’s listing TSNDFCA:TSND over the summer. Curaleaf stock is down 17.6% in 2023, compared to a 12.7% drop by the AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF MSOS.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

