Brexit is the name of the game in Tuesday currency trading, with reports of possible delays to the fast-approaching late-March deadline and a second referendum pushing the British pound to its highest level since September at its peak.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Currencies: British pound rallies on hope of Brexit delay - February 26, 2019
- Key Words: Ivanka Trump: Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t understand the American people like I do - February 26, 2019
- Economic Report: Consumer confidence rebounds after Wall Street rally, end of shutdown - February 26, 2019